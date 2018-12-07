Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Excellent Customer service. Offered lots of help and suggestions. Will be back!
Taryn12345
on May 31, 2019
The staff are almost always available to help answer questions. All are trained by the doctor at Four20 clinics and are well informed about the strains they carry! Love going here
Pink-KushPrincess
on March 23, 2019
Love this place. The staff are amazing & by far the most knowledgeable on Cannabis in the city. With all of the issues that came from legalization, you have to give it to the staff at four20 for always being positive and upbeat.
Calgary1955
on February 20, 2019
Today was my first visit to any cannabis retailer. I am incredibly impressed with the professionalism of the staff, in particular Sarah & Dean. It's obvious that the staff have been well trained and are very well informed regarding the products that are available and what they can say in regards to their products. Thank you Sarah for making this such a great experience!
Dante293
on December 30, 2018
First thing I would like to point out is customer service. They are by far the most knowledgeable and are full of information from the product to the chemistry. From terpenes to dosage and just common questions for vapes and bongs. I will note due to AGLC’s product issues and Canada’s legislations for packaging I don’t see why it should effect this review. This is by far the best looking and operated store so far. I have always gone back here for not only the atmosphere but the people.