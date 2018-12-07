Dante293 on December 30, 2018

First thing I would like to point out is customer service. They are by far the most knowledgeable and are full of information from the product to the chemistry. From terpenes to dosage and just common questions for vapes and bongs. I will note due to AGLC’s product issues and Canada’s legislations for packaging I don’t see why it should effect this review. This is by far the best looking and operated store so far. I have always gone back here for not only the atmosphere but the people.