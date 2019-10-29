*COMBINED MENU - REC - Recreational Items, 21+. MED- Medical items; only available to purchase to 21+ Colorado Medical Marijuana patients w/ valid card* Fox Cannabis was established in 2011 as a Medical Marijuana Dispensary under CO Amendment 20 and have been serving Recreational 21+ since 2014 under CO Amendment 64. We are located in Globeville neighborhood, West of I25 & North of I70, conveniently close to downtown. All Flower is grown inhouse with love and gratitude by our passionate grow team keeping our customers' confidence in the genetics and consistency. We hand water, hand feed, flush for a full two weeks and cure for at least thirty days, and trimming each nug by hand with love insures that our customers are smoking only the very best. Just like our flower, we carry only the best and consistent products in the industry. Edibles, Topicals, Concentrates, are chosen carefully to represent our standards as a company. Our inhouse extraction company, The Proper Extracts, has brought home multiple Chalice Cups, Hightimes Cannabis Cup, THC Classic, and The Dope Cup. Customer satisfaction is our main priority here at Fox, which is why we offer weekly specials to everyone so you can save on the products you love, Veterans always save 10%, text check-ins that give you a deal within your purchase to add extra savings (or maybe a $0.10 PreRoll), and our medical members receive monthly benefits on top of everyday deals to be taken advantage of. Any Questions? Come on by, or call our store and we will be happy to take care of you.