Fp WELLNESS is a New York City Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring our unique, patient-centric approach to the medical marijuana patients of Manhattan and surrounding areas. We will be providing a wide range of high quality, laboratory tested THC:CBD ratio products from our own manufacturing facility as well as products from both Etaine and Columbia Care. Product lists will be consistently updated for the specific oils for vaporization, tincture, topical (lotions), tablets, capsules, suppositories and/or powders which we will be offering. Our objective with Fp WELLNESS is to provide a highly professional and welcoming patient experience — from the design and location of our dispensaries to the personalized patient consultations provided by our pharmacists and their compassionate staff. We look forward to serving patients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island with quality care comprised of a sense of comfort, confidence, and trust. We are committed to establishing medical cannabis as an effective and well accepted therapeutic option within the mainstream medical community and to addressing the unmet needs of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening illnesses. Fp Wellness was established by Fiorello Pharmaceuticals in May 2014 and awarded a fully vertically integrated medical marijuana license from the New York State Department of Health. “Fiorello” which means little flower in Italian, draws inspiration from NYC Mayor Fiorello H. LaGuardia’s deep commitment to science and opposition to the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937. Medical marijuana patients are welcome to visit our New York City dispensary at 2 East 30th St (between 30th and 5th) and experience all that Fp WELLNESS has to offer. Please schedule an appointment or stop by to see us today!