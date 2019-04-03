Ria98 on April 26, 2019

From the moment you walk into the door, you know that this is not your average dispensary. I was immediately greeted with a smiling face and a warmth that is usually reserved for family. The staff made me feel comfortable, and had no problem helping me every step of the way. The pharmacist was friendly, extremely knowledgeable and answered every single one of my questions with a smile. I am sure that they feel like they are just doing their job, but they really made a positive impact on my day. After visiting this location it would be absurd for me to buy my medication from anyone else. Between the friendly and knowledgable staff, the beautifully comforable decor, I felt right at home. If you want to feel cared for and appreciated (or even just want to turn a bad day into a good one), I suggest that you try FP Wellness Manhattan. There truly is no other dispensary that can brighten your day before you even try their product. Thank you so much to the staff for making this experience so perfectly wonderful.