Mfinegold9
Mark was an outstanding resource and provided great service. Everyone I met with was friendly and knowledgeable. I like the products offered.
4.6
10 reviews
Friendly and knowledgable staff. Great selection of products. I like the forward thought with the FP vape pen battery that vibrates when the proper dosage is released. Looking forward to next visit.
Both receptionist and pharmacist were extremely kind, knowledgeable, and welcoming. I wish I lived closer to this dispensary, then it would be the only one I use. Thank you for your help!
Top notch service, great prices, thorough informed service. New customer for continued service, thank you!
I love this place and all those work there! They are so knowledgeable and pleasant, and their products are excellent.
I’m a regular here. I have to stop myself from coming into just to say hi every time I’m in the area. I haven’t been anywhere else since I’ve visited FP. There’s really no reason to. They are simply just the most well rounded dispensary in the area.
Why are your prices double (really!)some other spots in the city? Everything gotta be a luxury product...🙄
Really enjoyed my visit to Fp Wellness. Staff was very friendly and helpful and the space was very relaxing. I tried the restore, elevate and soothe. My favorite so far has been the restore.
FP Wellness is the dispensary for you no matter what your medical issue. Minor or major, — FP Wellness willl have a cannabis product to treat and relieve your ailment. This place immediately screams creditable and reliable. The staff at FP Wellness is simply amazing. Professionalism. Customer service. Patient care. Articulate. Knowledgeable. This team really is working seemlessly. If the beauty and cleanliness of the space doesn’t wow you; the carefully personalized counsulation with the pharmacist will. The vast selection of cannabis products is the primary reason as to why FP Wellness is the best medical marijuana dispensary in the New York City area. FP Wellness carries 3 brands and under those three brands are countless cannabis products. FP Wellness has also just recently launched their own line of vapes. My personal favorite is the 5:1 vape!!! I think the FP Wellness vapes are currently the best the NY market has to offer. FP Wellness Rocks!
From the moment you walk into the door, you know that this is not your average dispensary. I was immediately greeted with a smiling face and a warmth that is usually reserved for family. The staff made me feel comfortable, and had no problem helping me every step of the way. The pharmacist was friendly, extremely knowledgeable and answered every single one of my questions with a smile. I am sure that they feel like they are just doing their job, but they really made a positive impact on my day. After visiting this location it would be absurd for me to buy my medication from anyone else. Between the friendly and knowledgable staff, the beautifully comforable decor, I felt right at home. If you want to feel cared for and appreciated (or even just want to turn a bad day into a good one), I suggest that you try FP Wellness Manhattan. There truly is no other dispensary that can brighten your day before you even try their product. Thank you so much to the staff for making this experience so perfectly wonderful.