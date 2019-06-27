Deals
Our massage oil has full spectrum CBD distillate Grown Right on Franny’s Farm and we offer 3 different sizes. Available in 2oz (25mg), 4oz (50mg), and 8oz (100mg) sizes. It doesn’t leave an oily residue but penetrates very nicely. Ingredients: Coconut Oil*, Hempseed Oil*, Olive Oil, Seabuckthorn Oil*, Avocado Oil*,Vitamin E, Evening Primrose*, Sunflower Oil*, Grapeseed Oil*, Almond Oil*, Full Spectrum Distillate, Herbal Infusion of: Alfalfa, Bilberry, Calendula, Green Tea, Horsetail, Marshmallow, Rosemary, Skullcap, Bladderwrack, Slippery Elm, Hawthorn Berry, St. Johns Wort, Ginko Leaf, Gotu Kola, Fennel Seed, Eyebright, Essentials Oils of: Clary, Sage and Cedar. *indicates certified organic
Our massage oil has full spectrum CBD distillate Grown Right on Franny’s Farm and we offer 3 different sizes. Available in 2oz (25mg), 4oz (50mg), and 8oz (100mg) sizes. It doesn’t leave an oily residue but penetrates very nicely. Ingredients: Coconut Oil*, Hempseed Oil*, Olive Oil, Seabuckthorn Oil*, Avocado Oil*,Vitamin E, Evening Primrose*, Sunflower Oil*, Grapeseed Oil*, Almond Oil*, Full Spectrum Distillate, Herbal Infusion of: Alfalfa, Bilberry, Calendula, Green Tea, Horsetail, Marshmallow, Rosemary, Skullcap, Bladderwrack, Slippery Elm, Hawthorn Berry, St. Johns Wort, Ginko Leaf, Gotu Kola, Fennel Seed, Eyebright, Essentials Oils of: Clary, Sage and Cedar. *indicates certified organic