Here at Franny’s Farmacy we are a communal family made up of farmers and friends, movers and shakers. We are dedicated to bringing you, our customers, quality hemp and CBD products from seed to sale. At Franny’s we are proud to advocate for the revitalization our agricultural community and aspire to serve as an example of innovative teamwork. The hemp used in our Franny’s Farmacy products is grown, sown, processed and packaged locally in Western North Carolina. We are honored to bring you top-notch products, grown by hard-working hands on Franny’s Farm and by our team of dedicated farmers. Therefore, when you make a purchase from Franny’s Farmacy not only are you supporting local farmers, but you are helping to promote sustainable farming in WNC!