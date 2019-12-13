Deals
These sultry sweets are crafted with premium chocolate and infused with precisely extracted cannabis for optimal enjoyment. Relax, kick up your feet and pop a chocolate piece of your choosing for hours of cannabis ease. Each container offers ten (10) candies for a total of 100 mg of THC. Check out our Menu for a full list of flavors **SEASONAL FLAVORS NOW IN STORE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST**
