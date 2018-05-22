*All prices are subject to change without prior notice*

New to the green game? We LOVE questions. Ask any one of our friendly and knowledgeable budtenders for recommendations and reviews. Our team is determined that you have a fantastic experience and leave the Freedom Market feeling great. Please leave us a review to let us know about your visit.

Welcome to The Freedom Market online menu! We work non stop to make sure we bring the best quality cannabis products available to you for the best prices! Come see us and find premier cannabis producers such as Heavenly buds, Seattle’s Private Reserve, SKöRD, Pioneer Nuggets , RGL, Cloud 9, HONU, Bacon’s Buds, Bodhi High, House Of Cultivar, Gold Leaf Gardens (Exclusive in Cowlitz County), and much more!

Freedom Market in Longview and Kelso are the first retail chain of recreational marijuana stores in Washington. The Freedom Market in Kelso opened on July 8th, 2014, as one of six shops state-wide to offer product on opening day. Longview Freedom Market opened on September 6, 2014, as product became more available. Our third location, The Ilwaco Freedom Market, Opened up November 5th 2016. Now with our FOURTH location Opening October 1st 2017 in Cathlamet ! All four Freedom Markets will carry the finest marijuana products and paraphernalia available in Washington.

All listed prices are with the tax included......so these are out the door prices!!! Come by and experience the INSANE variety of product! Each and every one of our staff are knowledgeable, friendly and unique. What are you waiting for?