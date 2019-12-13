831 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 149
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$315
Deals
$3 Full Gram Prerolls
Valid 12/13/2019 – 12/14/2019
Come check out our full gram prerolls!! only $3 *While Supplies last**
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming, Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Smoking is hazardous to your health.
$3 Full Gram Prerolls
Valid 12/13/2019 – 12/14/2019
Come check out our full gram prerolls!! only $3 *While Supplies last**
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming, Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Smoking is hazardous to your health.
All Products
Rainbow Cookies - Bling Factory
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kimbo Kush - Bling Factory
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Vanilla Kush - Royal Gardens
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$39½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Jungle Jane - Phat Panda
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
White Tara - Harmony Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Purple Diesel - Royal Gardens
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$39½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Limon Y Pina - Mama J's
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cake Frosting - Liberty Reach
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
WA Cookies - Royal Gardens
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 oz
In-store only
Carnival Kush - Harmony Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Headband - Old McDonald's Farm
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$891 oz
In-store only
Blueberry - Noble Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2691 oz
In-store only
Sunset Cake - Liberty Reach
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Double Punch Shake - Boom City Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$441 oz
In-store only
Green Crack Shake - Boom City Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$441 oz
In-store only
Galactic Glue Shake - Boom City Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$441 oz
In-store only
Space Assassin Shake - Boom City Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$441 oz
In-store only
Handicap Parking Shake - Boom City Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$441 oz
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel Shake - Boom City Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$441 oz
In-store only
Sherb Cake - Phat Panda
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Pugs Breath - Noble Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grandpa's Breath - Mama J's
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$115½ oz
In-store only
Lemon Shortbread - SKöRD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$272 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Pie OG - Seattle Marijuana Co
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2001 oz
In-store only
Juggernaut - Gold Leaf
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$3151 oz
In-store only
Sherbet Cookies - Green420
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
BreathMints - SKöRD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Rockstar - Green420
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Deep Purple - Green420
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Cherry Pie - Noble Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon OG - Okanogan Gold
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
WiFi OG - Ra Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Candy Kush - Cloud 9 Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Gorilla Sunrise - Kronik Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Pineapple - Noble Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$2691 oz
In-store only
9lb Hammer - Agro Mechanix
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
9lb Hammer - Royal Gardens
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$39½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Afgan Kush - Green420
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Blackberry Trainwreck - Kronik Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Dawg - Pioneer Nuggets
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 21