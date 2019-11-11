Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Come on in to Freedom Road to receive a pre-roll for $1* with purchase in celebration of Veteran's Day!
About
At Freedom Road we are committed to providing the best possible product and customer service in the industry. One of our top priorities is the continuing education of both our staff and our clientele. Whether you are seeking the medicinal benefits of cannabis or simply want to experience the finest marijuana on the market, our staff will help you make the right purchase to suit your needs.