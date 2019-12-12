92 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 26
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
Sign up for our Rewards Program!
Sign up for our Rewards program and receive $1 Pre-roll! :)
Sign up for our Rewards Program!
Sign up for our Rewards program and receive $1 Pre-roll! :)
All Products
Crazy Glue
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$55½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemmy Jones
from Unknown Brand
33%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Danky Kong
from In The Flow
24.76%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Deathstar
from Summit
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citrique
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chiesel
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger
from Unknown Brand
17.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Unknown Brand
24.92%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Flash
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Flash
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
V3 Oil 500mg Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20500 mg
In-store only
Wana 1:1 CBD:THC Balanced 500mg Cartridge
from Wana Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30500 mg
In-store only
CBD 1:1 Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Binske Live Resin Infused 500mg Vape Cartridges
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30500 mg
In-store only
Locol Love Water Hash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Locol Love Rosin Gems
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
O.Pen Ish Cartridge - Assorted Flavors
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26500 mg
In-store only
PAX The Lab - Assorted Live Resin Pods
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50500 mg
In-store only
Moroccan & Lebanese Hash
from The Greenery Hash Factory
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
PAX The Lab - Assorted Budder Pods
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40500 mg
In-store only
PAX The Lab - Assorted Distillate Pods
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30500 mg
In-store only
O.Pen Craft Reserve 500mg Cartridge
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34500 mg
In-store only
O.Pen Craft Reserve 1000mg Cartridge
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Locol Love Live Rosin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Binske - Assorted Live Resin
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
CBx Science Disposable Vapes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30250 mg
In-store only
Evolab Chroma 500mg Cartridge
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32500 mg
In-store only
Evolab Alchemy - Assorted Disposable Pens 300mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26250 mg
In-store only
Evolab Colors - Assorted Disposable 300mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22250 mg
In-store only
Evolab Colors - Assorted 500mg Cartridge
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26500 mg
In-store only
Evolab Alchemy - Assorted 500mg Cartridges
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$38500 mg
In-store only
West Edison - Assorted Waxes & Shatters
from West Edison
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Symphony - Assorted Sauces
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Quest Live Resin- Assorted Strains
from Quest Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Rm Extracts - THCa Crystals
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mary's Remedy CBD 500:1 Tincture
from Mary's Medicinals
1mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$6010 mg
In-store only
Mary's Remedy 1:1 CBN:CBD Tincture
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$7010 mg
In-store only
50:1 CBD Raspberry Lemonade Gummies 500mgCBD/10mgTHC
from Taste Budz
10mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$3010 mg
In-store only
123