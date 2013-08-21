F.C.C. was founded in July 2010 in Cañon City, CO. Locally owned and operated; our family-owned facility takes great pride in providing alternative care services. We can relate to most of patients from the trials and tribulations we have had in our lives; from battling breast cancer, living through a terrible car accident, to the daily doings. We are here to provide a professional, safe and discreet environment to help with your needs. Our friendly, informative employees love to educate you on all aspects of cannabis so that you leave feeling like you just learned something new. Our mom and pop mmj shop strives in providing the community an alternative resource for prescription pain medications. Fremont County Cannabis is based on the belief that you should have a choice about the substances you put in your body. We understand that cannabis provides some people necessary relief without feeding our bodies unnecessary chemicals.