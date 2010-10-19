Ismokecookiez on July 21, 2019

I’ve been an almost weekly customer of Fresh Baked for a little over two years with no major issues. Recently I was sold a cartridge for my pen and told if it doesn’t work to keep the receipt and bring it back (I probably should have know something was up with the carts when that was said as I’ve never heard a budtender say that before). The cart didn’t work with my pen and I brought it back. Mind you I’ve used this pen with hundreds of carts without issue. I was told that I was informed that their are no exchanges for incompatiblity issues (I was not) and they would only be able to help if the cart was broken. What ever happened to customer service? All I asked was for them to throw me a battery for the hassle and was met with “sorry there is nothing we can do” all while maintaining a cheeky smirk. Eventually literally tossing me my Id back and saying sorry we can’t help you. Extremely condescending. I work in customer service and if one of our employees acted that way I would be embarrassed. Safe to say I won’t be going back . There are much better options out there, 14er and Verde just to name a few.