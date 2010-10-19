Bruin7
Always a pleasure to see my budtender and to restock.
4.6
10 reviews
I’ve been an almost weekly customer of Fresh Baked for a little over two years with no major issues. Recently I was sold a cartridge for my pen and told if it doesn’t work to keep the receipt and bring it back (I probably should have know something was up with the carts when that was said as I’ve never heard a budtender say that before). The cart didn’t work with my pen and I brought it back. Mind you I’ve used this pen with hundreds of carts without issue. I was told that I was informed that their are no exchanges for incompatiblity issues (I was not) and they would only be able to help if the cart was broken. What ever happened to customer service? All I asked was for them to throw me a battery for the hassle and was met with “sorry there is nothing we can do” all while maintaining a cheeky smirk. Eventually literally tossing me my Id back and saying sorry we can’t help you. Extremely condescending. I work in customer service and if one of our employees acted that way I would be embarrassed. Safe to say I won’t be going back . There are much better options out there, 14er and Verde just to name a few.
They have great deals and both budtenders that helped me were very attentive and helped me pick the right products for me.
This place was awesome! Great, personable service. We had a lot of questions about their different strains and the guy we met with was super knowledgeable and excited to share. Spent a lot of time just talking and the supply we got was great.
I've been coming for about a year solid and its the Rollercoaster of quality I've had that prompted this review. At first there flowers were impeccable and concentrated not so good then the opposite happened then lately there will be one good flower strain and 20 crap ones. I just want a consistently good supplier so I dont think I'll be coming here anymore especially since there proves are on the higher side.
Favorite spot in boulder. Nice staff, and best concentrate prices. I highly recommend.
Excellent selection of edibles and strains. Every staff member is extremely helpful and very kind—especially to someone who is new. Always leave with something new and fun. My favorite dispensary in Boulder by far.
In thoughts requested of my experience here regarding, my intention for 5 stars is just as follows, the atmosphere is welcoming to my senses, with a reminiscent feeling of home the child of me embraces. The stock of their many strains are presented abundantly, and the service I my self writing recieve is of knowing attention detailed and heartfelt. thank you for becoming one of the top dispensaries from my reality back to you all here. -G.S. local author
Great experience going in on a Thursday due to their daily deal being $125 oz OTD for their gold strains. The budtender hooked up my bag with an extra half gram of flower which has never happened to me in the history of dispensary shopping. 10/10 shopping trip
Amazing Service. Quality Products. Loved the shake deal. Will be back soon!