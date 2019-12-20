25 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$40
All Products
Hercules - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
14.73%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Hercules
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Leroy OG - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
25.56%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Leroy OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangcicle - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
22.86%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tangcicle
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Trustafarian - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
25.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Trustafarian
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
* SALE * - Treasure Beach - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
8.42%
THC
10.58%
CBD
Treasure Beach
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
* SALE * - Flojo - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
16.93%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Flojo
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
* SALE * - Guptilla - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
19.05%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Guptilla
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
* SALE * - Leroy OG - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
24.26%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Leroy OG
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
* SALE * - HH - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
5.7%
THC
11.7%
CBD
HH
Strain
$303.54 g
In-store only
Chernobyl - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
16.72%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Flojo - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
17.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Flojo
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Guptilla - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
19.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Guptilla
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
HH - 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
6.34%
THC
13.97%
CBD
HH
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Trustafarian - Pre Rolled Joint
from Unknown Brand
25.46%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Trustafarian
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Chernobyl - Pre Rolled Joint
from Unknown Brand
17.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Flojo - Pre Rolled Joint
from Unknown Brand
19.44%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Flojo
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Guptilla - Pre Rolled Joint
from Unknown Brand
20.13%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Guptilla
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
HH - Pre Rolled Joint
from Unknown Brand
6.63%
THC
15.38%
CBD
HH
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Leroy OG - Pre Rolled Joint
from Unknown Brand
27.2%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Leroy OG
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Tangcicle - Pre Rolled Joint
from Unknown Brand
21.58%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tangcicle
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
* SALE * - Flojo - Pre Roll Joint
from Unknown Brand
18.08%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Flojo
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
* SALE * - Tangcicle - Pre Roll Joint
from Unknown Brand
18.91%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tangcicle
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
* SALE * - Treasure Beach - Pre Roll Joint
from Unknown Brand
7.32%
THC
8.87%
CBD
Treasure Beach
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
* SALE * - Leroy OG - Pre Roll Joint
from Unknown Brand
23.9%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Leroy OG
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
* SALE * - HH - Pre Roll Joint
from Unknown Brand
6.34%
THC
13.97%
CBD
HH
Strain
$8⅛ oz
In-store only