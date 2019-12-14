132 products
$125 oz Plus 2 10mg Gummies (taxes included)
Valid 12/12/2019 – 2/1/2020
Call in to see which strains are available as strains change weekly. Mix and match is available depending on manufacturing packaging. Call early to guarantee desired strain.
can be combined with other deals but cannot be discounted below advertised price.
All Products
Sour Diesel Reserve 23% - 1/8
from Deep End Farms
23.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$39⅛ oz
$125 OZ SPECIALS!
from Fresh Mint
___
THC
___
CBD
$75pack of 14
+1 more size
$75 HALF OZ - Half
from Mulitple Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
Bubba Kush - 1/8
from House Weed
17.14%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Candyland 25% - 1/8
from Mendocino Natural Farms
25.92%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
GG#4 24.73% - 1/8
from Autumn Flower
24.73%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
New Jack City 19% - 1/8
from Emerald Queen Farms
19%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
OG Kush Indoor - 1/8
from Solara
16.5%
THC
2.8mg
CBD
$39⅛ oz
Strawberry Godfather - 1/8
from Sunrise Mountain
8.16%
THC
10.15%
CBD
$39⅛ oz
Sunday Driver 19% - 1/8
from Cypress Cannabis
19.13%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
Blue Zkittles - 1/8
from lost creek farms
19.04%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
OG Kush 21.05% - 1/4
from Honeyleaf
21.05%
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
Boss OG - 1/8
from House Weed
17.16%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Original Glue 22.31% - 1/4
from Honeyleaf
22.31%
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
Sour Diesel - 1/4
from Honeyleaf
14.44%
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
Dosidos 25% - 1/8
from Flow Kana
25.22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$39⅛ oz
Lava Cake 24% - 1/8
from Deerfield Farms
24.79%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$39⅛ oz
Ice Cream Cake 21%
from Hatchet Mountain
21.88%
THC
___
CBD
$89½ oz
Cherry AK 22% - 1/8
from True Humboldt
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
Gelato 20%
from Hatchet Mountain
20.59%
THC
___
CBD
$89½ oz
Wedding Cake 22% - 1/8
from Flow Kana
22.32%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$39⅛ oz
Cookies 21% - 1/8
from Cypress Cannabis
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
Strawberry Banana 25% - 1/8
from Autumn Flower
25%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
Zkittles X - 1/8
from High Voltage Rolls
26.47%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
Purple Punch 21% - 1/8
from Cypress Cannabis
21.73%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
Do Si Do 23% - 1/4
from Emerald City Growers
23%
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
Blueberry Muffin Live Resin Cartridge
from ACME
362.31mg
THC
1.84mg
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$39½ g
Infinity Warz OG Live Resin Cartridge
from ACME
377.97mg
THC
2.18mg
CBD
$39½ g
AOC x Purple Punch F2 Refined Live Resin Cartridge
from Raw Garden
86.38%
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
Asian OG Sauce
from ANTIDOTE+
79.07%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$401 g
Birthday Cake 1000mg Pod
from STIIIZY
80.38%
THC
4.44mg
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$751 g
Birthday Cake 500mg Pod
from STIIIZY
80.38%
THC
2.22mg
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$40½ g
Biscotti 1000mg Pod
from STIIIZY
75.36%
THC
4.04mg
CBD
$751 g
Biscotti 500mg Pod
from STIIIZY
89.81%
THC
2.38mg
CBD
$40½ g
Blackberry Shatter
from Flavor
70%
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
Blueberry Cookies Sauce
from ANTIDOTE+
76.55%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$401 g
Blue Burst 500mg pod
from STIIIZY
83.98%
THC
0.34mg
CBD
$40½ g
Blue Dream 1000mg Pod
from STIIIZY
80.12%
THC
2.47mg
CBD
$751 g
Cookie Jones Sauce
from ANTIDOTE+
63.55%
THC
0.35%
CBD
$401 g
Do-Si-Dos 1000mg Pod
from STIIIZY
80.22%
THC
0mg
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$751 g
1234