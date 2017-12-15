Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Fresh Mint is centered around our patient's health and overall satisfaction. We at Fresh Mint truly believe in the medicinal properties of cannabis. We carefully select our premium products so that our patients are receiving nothing but the best. Our team provides a respectful, friendly, discreet and professional delivery service. We believe that we should treat every patient as if they were our only patient.
We are committed to you! Fresh Mint Collective is proudly serving cities from Albany to Fremont and San Bruno to Mountain View and other nearby cities. Please contact us to see if we can deliver to you!
Text us @ 510-692-5365
NEW PATIENTS: Please text over a photo of your ID, selfie of you holding your ID, and delivery address to:
510-692-5365 To Complete Verification
RETURNING PATIENTS: Please text over orders and delivery address to 510-692-5365
DUE TO HIGH CALL VOLUME, PLEASE TEXT FOR A FASTER RESPONSE TIME.
LAST CALL FOR ONLINE ORDERING: 9:00PM
Delivery minimums per city:
San Mateo, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Pleasanton, Dublin, Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Newark, Union City, Sunnyvale, Concord, Walnut Creek, Alamo, Richmond, Martinez, Hayward, Santa Clara, Burlingame, Palo Alto, Mountain View - $75