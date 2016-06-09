For delivery, call: (562) 682-8953

Located in Long Beach, CA area, Friendly Strangers, is a fully compliant, medicinal marijuana collective stocking all varieties of medicinal and recreational cannabis, including indica, sativa, hybrids, concentrates, wax, edibles, and equipment. The professional and friendly staff have a wealth of knowledge and are available to make their clients feel comfortable, guiding them in their purchasing choices. Offering highly competitive rates, free samples, game, giveaways and top shelf specials Friendly Strangers, is an absolute pleasure for any patient to visit. Updated ID is required for all purchases and letters of reference are required for first time visitors.