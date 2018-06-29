VENTURA COUNTY'S FIRST ADULT USE DISPENSARY ** HOLIDAY HOURS ** COMPANY EVENT: NOVEMBER 25TH 9am - 7pm THANKSGIVING: NOVEMBER 28TH 9am - 6:30pm COMPANY EVENT: DECEMBER 14TH 9am - 5pm CHRISTMAS EVE: DECEMBER 24TH 9am - 8pm CHRISTMAS DAY: DECEMBER 25TH 10am - 4pm NEW YEARS EVE: DECEMBER 31ST 9am - 8pm NEW YEARS DAY: JANUARY 1ST 10am - 9pm ***ALL PRICES ARE PRE-TAX*** ***WE ACCEPT PHONE ORDERS*** Welcome to From the Earth, we are a fully city and state licensed collective that operates legally within the city limits of Port Hueneme. We have the largest selection of meds in Ventura County with many different items ranging from flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, accessories, vape pens, and edibles. We are different then other collectives as we have tried to enhance the patient experience. Everything in our collective was custom built with patient experience in mind. We have seven budtending flower stations fully stocked with flower so you are not reaching over another member for the same strain or waiting for a particular jar to be finished being used. We want your experience to be personal, intimate, informative, and, most importantly, we want you to walk out with the right meds without feeling rushed. We offer a large variety of products that are award winning and unique from other collectives. We take pride in the quality meds that we provide by lab testing them for potency and purity. ***PATIENT APPRECIATION DAY*** THE 15TH OF EVERY MONTH YOU WILL RECEIVE 15% OFF Medical Patients receive 10% off everyday From The Earth is a Port Hueneme Recreational Marijuana Dispensary From The Earth proudly serves Port Hueneme and beyond as one of Ventura County’s highest-rated marijuana dispensaries. The fully Prop 64 collective features many variations of cannabis items on its shelves, ready for 21+ recreational users to explore. With high-quality education and a premium customer service policy, From The Earth strives to offer an experience worthy of five stars. About: The From The Earth team wants every adult-use customers’ visit to be comfortable, positive and educational. The staff takes its time with each visitor, sitting every patron down at one of seven budtending flower stations to answer any and all marijuana questions. From The Earth’s team members take pride in their dispensary, and love guiding cannabis newcomers and seasoned consumers alike through their menu of California’s latest and greatest. Menu: No matter an adult-use customer’s needs, From The Earth takes pride in offering the finest quality cannabis options, lab-tested for quality assurance. From The Earth offers full potency and terpene analysis of all its menu items. Flower cultivars like Juba Wocky, Ghost Breath, Grizzly Glue, Premium Jack and dozens of others are neatly packed in From the Earth jars. Brands like Crafted Brands, Dosist and Select offer a collection of pristine vape cartridges among FTE’s many concentrates. Enjoy long-lasting relief with a KushyPunch gummy or KIVA chocolate bar infused with top-quality cannabis. From topicals and tinctures to prerolls and accessories, From The Earth carries an adult-use cannabis product for every occasion. Deals: To keep prices reasonable, From The Earth offers a variety of daily, weekly and evergreen deals for its recreational customers. MEDICAL visitors receive 10% off their entire purchase everyday. Also medical patients & recreational members receive a 15% discount on the 15th of every month. From The Earth also hosts vendor days, where Port Hueneme customers can explore the latest brands and access excellent discounts. For their customers’ convenience, From The Earth’s allows for cannabis order pick-ups in store. Simply select your cannabis products on FTE’s website and they’ll be ready for you to purchase when you arrive. Service Locations: From The Earth’s Port Hueneme facility is conveniently located off 101 off the Ventura Road exit. Adult-use patrons from Port Hueneme, Oxnard, Camarillo and Channel Islands can easily visit From The Earth’s welcoming dispensary. The team welcomes you to explore its sizeable inventory. Visitors travel from Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks and Ojai to frequent From The Earth’s shelves. Location Information: Ventura is Ventura County’s largest city, serving as the region’s county seat as well as its center for numerous cultural attractions. The Mission San Bueneventura traces back to 1749 which is now open to the public. The Channel Island Harbor is the fifth largest harbor for small craft recreation in California. Recreational activities include diving, boat charters, sea kayaking and whale watching.