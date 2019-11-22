Follow
From The Earth - Santa Ana
(657) 444-7336
275 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 49
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
First Time Patient Deal- 10% OFF FOR MEDICAL
***All prices listed are pre-tax*** *** WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS*** -10% OFF ENTIRE ORDER FOR MEDICAL PATIENTS MONDAY-WEDNESDAY -15% EVERY 20TH OF THE MONTH FOR ALL MEMBERS
First Time Patient Deal- 10% OFF FOR MEDICAL
***All prices listed are pre-tax*** *** WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS*** -10% OFF ENTIRE ORDER FOR MEDICAL PATIENTS MONDAY-WEDNESDAY -15% EVERY 20TH OF THE MONTH FOR ALL MEMBERS
All Products
[WestCoastCure] Wedding Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$57.5⅛ oz
In-store only
[WestCoastCure] Dosi Dos
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$57.5⅛ oz
In-store only
[Madrone] The Viper (28% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$52.9⅛ oz
In-store only
[Madrone] Mango (21% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51.75⅛ oz
In-store only
[Kanebes] Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.051 g
In-store only
[CuratedCannabis] Skunk Widow (21.02% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$57.5⅛ oz
In-store only
[CuratedCannabis] Citrus Jack (20.59% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$57.5⅛ oz
In-store only
[ClaybourneCo.] Wedding Cake (23.5% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
[ClaybourneCo.] GMO (28.67% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
[ClaybourneCo.] Animal Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.11 g
+1 more size
In-store only
[ClaybourneCo.] 3X Sour
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.11 g
+1 more size
In-store only
[ClaybourneCo.] Ice Cream Cake Power Pack (26.39% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40.25⅛ oz
In-store only
[King'sGarden] Hasidic Grapes (24.60% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$97.75¼ oz
In-store only
[COTC] Sundae Driver
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$18.41 g
In-store only
[OldPal] Tangie (18% THC)
from Old Pal
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$17.25⅛ oz
In-store only
[OldPal] Mendo Breath (13% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.25⅛ oz
In-store only
[OldPal] Hollyweed (20% THC)
from Old Pal
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hollyweed
Strain
$17.25⅛ oz
In-store only
[King'sGarden] Martian Candy (23% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Martian Candy
Strain
$43.7⅛ oz
In-store only
[Kanebes] White Tahoe (22% THC)
from Kaneebes
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$8.051 g
In-store only
[Kanebes] Skywalker (18% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.051 g
In-store only
[Cresco] True Triangle (26% THC)
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
[Gas] Roc OG (20.72%THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51.75⅛ oz
In-store only
[Gas] Garlic Mints (22.70%THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$51.75⅛ oz
In-store only
[Viola] Meat Breath (25.51% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$44.85⅛ oz
In-store only
[TrueHumboldt] Cherry AK
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.9⅛ oz
In-store only
[FunUncle] Shotgun OG (29.41% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$31.05⅛ oz
In-store only
[DeerfieldFarms] True OG (19.18% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$33.35⅛ oz
In-store only
[CruCannabis] Ghost OG (26.48% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.5⅛ oz
In-store only
[ClaybourneCo.] Golden Strawberry Power Pack (22.29% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40.25⅛ oz
In-store only
[Henry'sOriginals] Platinum OG (25.74% THC)
from Henry's Original
25.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum OG
Strain
$32.2⅛ oz
In-store only
[Canndescent] Create 307
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.6⅛ oz
In-store only
[710Labs] Watermelon ShortCook #4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
[LostCreek] Abusive OG (20.65% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27.6⅛ oz
In-store only
[SunriseMountain] Dosi Punch (21.12%)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.5⅛ oz
In-store only
[Connected] Biscotti (25% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.31 g
In-store only
[Region] Super Sour Diesel (24% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.2⅛ oz
In-store only
[Region] OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.5⅛ oz
In-store only
[King'sGarden] SFV (23.41% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$43.7⅛ oz
In-store only
[TreesByGame] Wedding Cake (18.86% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
[TreesByGame] Rascal OG (20.90% THC)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
1234567