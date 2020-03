COMPASSIONATE

Even though we grow cannabis for recreational use, we always appreciate its medicinal

properties. By holding the plant and its products in the proper reverence, we recognize that

what makes it fun and what makes it spiritual are two sides of the same coin.

PIONEERING

Located in the picturesque Hood River Valley, Frontier Farms is committed to retaining the

pioneering philosophy of our region. We see cannabis as our generation’s Wild West, and want

to ensure that the energy, power, and essence of the plant are preserved.

PURE

Pure in our offerings and our approach, Frontier Farms keeps cannabis at the center of

everything we do. We are guardians of this sacred plant, committed to protecting this treasured

culture from the advance of corporate cannabis.

TRADITIONAL

Owned and operated by fourth generation farmers, on the same pear orchard cleared by our

pioneering ancestors, Frontier Farms exists in a deeply rooted tradition of quality. We take

pride in the diversity of our strains, organically-certified, terpene-rich, and bred to sustainably

thrive in the Oregon frontier climate.

What is a frontier? It’s the space that draws out our urge to explore and leap into the unknown. At

Frontier Farms, we strive to protect this spirit of the frontier, as cannabis becomes a commodity, and

farms become franchises.

Located in the picturesque Hood River Valley, Frontier Farms is committed to retaining the pioneering

philosophy of our region. Owned and operated by the latest in a long line of farmers, in an idyllic

farming region in the shadow of Mt. Hood, we take pride in the diversity of our strains,

organically-grown, terpene-rich, and selected to sustainably thrive in the Oregon frontier climate.

Cannabis is our craft, so we approach farming it with the care, compassion, and attention to detail

equal to any artisan. We always appreciate its medicinal properties, and encourage everyone to benefit

from them. By holding the plant and its products in the proper reverence, we recognize that what

makes it fun and what makes it spiritual are two sides of the same coin.

Thanks to our pioneering philosophy, tradition of quality farming, and commitment to craft, Frontier

Farms keeps cannabis at the centre of everything we do. We are guardians of this sacred plant, always

looking to protect its treasured culture from the advance of corporate cannabis.