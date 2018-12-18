We are unique in the clinical care we provide to our patients. Our goal is to fulfill the needs of each individual patient. We have easy access, conveniently located in Humacao and Caguas so our patients can get their treatment at any of those locations. Our dispensaries are located in a shopping mall with ample parking space and handicap facilities. Our budtenders are also experienced Pharmacy Technicians and will advise our patients on the most suitable product according to their conditions and other medications they may be taking. Our operations are conducted in a safe and confidential environment following HIPAA regulations. Our technicians constantly follow up our patients to make sure they are getting the best results of their treatment and consult to the physician when needed. We carry all available products in our markets including topical, capsules, tinctures, cartridges, edibles, and an ample variety of flowers at competitive prices. In our reception area, patients can obtain information related to cannabis with our own monthly magazine and TV screens and also a great variety of products they may need to follow their treatment.