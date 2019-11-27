Follow
FRX Health
234-718-8767
81 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 14
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
Veterans Discount
Veterans receive a 15% discount on all products at FRXHealth
Patient must be listed in the Ohio registry with the associated veterans designation. Our staff are happy to show patients how this can be done!
Veterans Discount
Veterans receive a 15% discount on all products at FRXHealth
Patient must be listed in the Ohio registry with the associated veterans designation. Our staff are happy to show patients how this can be done!
Staff picks
Miami Heat Sativa
from Firelands Scientific
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Afghani Highlands
from Grow Ohio
22.26%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Meigs County Honey *Tier 2*
from Agri-Med
24.59%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
ORyan
from Calyx Peak Companies
21.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$452.8 3
In-store only
Blue Mountain Koffee *Tier 2* (Indica)
from Buckeye Relief
23.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
Chem OG Tier 2 [Hybrid]
from Firelands Scientific
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
Chem OG Disposable Vape Pen
from Firelands Scientific
70%
THC
7%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Grape Hard Candies
from Cure Ohio
110mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$461 EA
In-store only
BR Milk Chocolates
from Buckeye Relief
11mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3911 0
In-store only
Tincture Mixed Ratio Unflavored
from Firelands Scientific
105mg
THC
105mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Green Apple Lozenge Go-Pack
from Grow Ohio
14mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$13.51
In-store only
Puffco Plus Resin Vaporizer
from Puffco
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 EA
In-store only
All Products
Crushed Berries
from Grow Ohio
18.45%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Blue Cheese
from Grow Ohio
18.45%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Meigs County White Tahoe Cookies *Tier 2*
from Agri-Med
24.59%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
Meigs County Wave
from Agri-Med
18.23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Calyx Peak Companies
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
Phog Walker *Tier 2*
from Unknown Brand
24.3%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
Meigs County High Five
from Agri-Med
22.51%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Meigs County Chocolope
from Agri-Med
16.94%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Trilogy *Tier 2*
from Unknown Brand
23.77%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
OG Kush Story
from Calyx Peak Companies
18.92%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$302.83 G
In-store only
Magic Panda (High CBD)
from Buckeye Relief
0.4%
THC
9.5%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Oro Blanco 1/2 oz. [Indica]
from Buckeye Relief
18%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$150½ oz
In-store only
King's Mustache T2 1 oz.
from Buckeye Relief
23.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$3001 oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake Hybrid
from Standard Wellness
21%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Triple Platinum Candy
from Firelands
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.8 3
In-store only
King's Mustache T2 Indica
from Buckeye Relief
23.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
Oro Blanco Indica
from Buckeye Relief
21.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Cali Dragon Tier 2
from Unknown Brand
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
KOKO *Tier 2* (Hybrid)
from Buckeye Relief
24.69%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$502.8 3
In-store only
OG Kush Butterfly Effect
from Grow Ohio
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
818 Headband -Sativa Dominant
from Buckeye Relief
15.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Bubblegum Chem
from Buckeye Relief
26%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$190½ oz
In-store only
Comet 10 Sativa Dominant
from Buckeye Relief
7.5%
THC
14.5%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Dream Catcher Indica Dominant
from Buckeye Relief
26%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$190½ oz
In-store only
Grape Lime Ricky
from Firelands Scientific
18.63%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Snowball S1 Hybrid *Tier 2*
from Firelands
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$502.83 G
In-store only
Gibsonburg Glue Hybrid
from Standard Wellness
18.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
Velvet Pillow - Hybrid
from Standard Wellness
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$452.83 G
In-store only
123