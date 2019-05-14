FRX Health™ dispensary is located in East Liverpool. FRX Health™ provides a comfortable, welcoming, professional environment where we offer the highest-quality medical marijuana products and accessories to our patients. Our dispensary is run by a pharmacist and staffed with knowledgeable patient service representatives prepared to provide every patient with a personalized journey through the dispensary’s medical marijuana products. We thank everyone for the positive reviews and valuable feedback! While we would love to respond individually, Ohio rules restrict dispensaries from engaging with patients on-line. Feel free to contact us directly for urgent needs or requests.