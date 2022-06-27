Since 2019 our primary objective has been to serve safe, exotic, one-of-a-kind medical cannabis to Oklahoma medical patients. All of our products undergo precision lab testing to bring you exactly what is advertised in our network. Our knowledgeable staff is here to make sure that patients get the products that best suit their needs. With several proprietary strains that are grown to achieve the highest medical quality, we strive to bring you different cannabinoid and terpene profiles at a better price. With our endless pheno hunts and the best vendors in the state, Full Power will become your favorite dispensary in no time at all. We look forward to satisfying all of your cannabis needs. If it's flower, edibles, concentrates, or drinks, we will provide you with a wide array of options.