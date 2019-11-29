132 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 69
Show All 29
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$170
Deals
MOVEMBER MADNESS
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
All 7gram flower is on sale the month of November, 20 percent off.
MOVEMBER MADNESS
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
All 7gram flower is on sale the month of November, 20 percent off.
All Products
Ocean View - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
14%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ocean View
Strain
$44.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Up Eldo
from Up Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Eclipse - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
5.4%
THC
9%
CBD
Eclipse - Canopy Growth
Strain
$79.99¼ oz
In-store only
Ease - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
3%
THC
9%
CBD
Ease - Canopy Growth
Strain
$86.99¼ oz
In-store only
Sky Pilot
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.991.5 g
In-store only
Palm Tree CBD - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
6.2%
THC
7.3%
CBD
Palm Tree CBD
Strain
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Melon - Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
from Aurora Cannabis
16.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
OG Melon - Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
Strain
$38.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Bella Luna - Emblem Cannabis
from Emblem Cannabis
14.5%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Bella Luna - Emblem Cannabis
Strain
$38.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Herringbone - Canopy Growth
from Tweed
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Herringbone - Canopy Growth
Strain
$37.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Spark Stix
from Organigram
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5½ g
In-store only
Chocolate Fondue - Canopy Growth
from DNA Genetics
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Kush - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sour Kush - Canopy Growth
Strain
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Jean Guy
from High Park Farms Ltd.
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke Rise
from Canopy Growth
16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tokyo Smoke Rise
Strain
$43.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Tsunami flower - Hexo Operations Inc.
from Hexo Operations Inc
16%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Tsunami flower - Hexo Operations Inc.
Strain
$42.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Canna Farms Hash Plant
from Canna farms
15.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Equalize - Canopy Growth
from Canopy Growth
10%
THC
10%
CBD
Equalize - Canopy Growth
Strain
$79.99¼ oz
In-store only
MK Ultra - Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
from Aurora Cannabis
19%
THC
0.5%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Keats - Broken Coast Cannabis
from Broken Coast Cannabis
20.15%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Keats - Broken Coast Cannabis
Strain
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Kosher Kush - Canopy Growth
from DNA Genetics
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Kosher Kush - Canopy Growth
Strain
$93.99¼ oz
In-store only
Alta Vie Cabaret
from MedReleaf
20%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Alta Vie Cabaret
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Boaz White Russian
from BOAZ Pharmaceuticals Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Balmoral - Canopy Growth
from Tweed
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Balmoral
Strain
$77.89¼ oz
In-store only
Moonbeam - Canopy Growth
from Tweed
21%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Moonbeam
Strain
$49.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
White Shark - WeedMD Rx Inc.
from WeedMD Rx Inc.
16.5%
THC
0.28%
CBD
White Shark - WeedMD Rx Inc.
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolope Whistler Cannabis
from Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp.
14.5%
THC
___
CBD
$69.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango - High Park Farms Ltd.
from High Park Farms Ltd.
18%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Mango - High Park Farms Ltd.
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies - Canna Farms
from Canna farms
21%
THC
0.03%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$53.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Kent Country Kush
from AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sundial Life Citrus Punch
from Sundial Growers Inc.
16%
THC
___
CBD
$13.491 g
In-store only
Purple Chitral - MedReleaf
from MedReleaf
13%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Purple Chitral - MedReleaf
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Cold Creek Kush - AgMedica Bioscience
from AgMedica Bioscience Inc.
20.5%
THC
1%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$44.992.5 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tokyo Smoke Go
from Canopy Growth
18%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tokyo Smoke Go
Strain
$40.99⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Confidential - Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc.
from Aurora Cannabis
17.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$40.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
White Widow - 7ACRES
from 7-Acre Farms
16%
THC
0.5%
CBD
White Widow - 7ACRES
Strain
$42.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Skunk - Canopy Growth
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lemon Skunk - Canopy Growth
Strain
$14.991 g
In-store only
Black Domina - Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc.
from Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc
13%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Black Domina
Strain
$27.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Bakerstreet - Canopy Growth
from Tweed
17%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$171.25 g
In-store only
Great White Shark - MedReleaf
from MedReleaf
6.5%
THC
12%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$36.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Edison City Lights
from Organigram
7%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Edison City Lights
Strain
$6.5½ g
In-store only
1234