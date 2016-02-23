Established medical provider since 2011, now serving everyone 21+. Open Monday through Thursday 8-10pm Friday and Saturday 8am-11:45pm , Sunday 10am-8pm. A fully tested menu, knowledgeable staff, and community based values helped Fweedom become a staple business in Seattle. From the High Times 1st place Cannabis Cup trophies, to Dope Magazine's budtender of the year award, Fweedom has blossomed into a connoisseur's secret stash. After 5 years of exceptional service and quality, Fweedom has transitioned into Washington's Preferred Recreational Cannabis Retailer. Anyone over the age of 21 can now shop at Fweedom Cannabis, located in Seattle and Mountlake Terrace. Required disclaimer: Warning: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Smoking is hazardous to your health. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. Should not be used by women that are pregnant or breast feeding. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug.