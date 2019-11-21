Follow
FX420 Recreational Dispensary
(541) 459-7693
637 products
Last updated:
VIP Program
All you have to do is come into the store and sign up for our e-mail list!
Must sign up with email and/or phone number. Product must be over $5 to be eligible for a discount. Discount stacks with only the Veterans discount. We do not share your information with any third party company! No discounts can be applied to preweighed flower as they are all ready discounted!
All Products
Strawberry Banana
from Unknown Brand
14.53%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Moon
from Pinnacle Organics
19.91%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Yeti
from Unknown Brand
23.63%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zkittlez
from Indigo Gardens
18.42%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Cookie
from Everbloom
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$3.571 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Xena
from Shadowbox Farms
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$4.461 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Splendor
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Five Star Sativa
from The Sweet Life
18.86%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Tip
from White Label Extracts
25.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Cosmic Treehouse
19.86%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kobe OG
from Williams Wonder Farms
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dosidos
from Williams Wonder Farms
24.4%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
30.92%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GDP Mist
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
27.84%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Mimosa #1
from Rolen Stone
24.65%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropsantos #11
from Rolen Stone
24.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wookies
from Indigo Gardens
22.57%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headband Sourdough
from White Label Extracts
30.08%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Blohm
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Merengue
from Avitas
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel Dough #5
from Puds Buds
18.4%
THC
1.36%
CBD
Diesel Dough
Strain
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip #3
from Grown Rogue
15.42%
THC
___
CBD
$4.171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding cake
from Everbloom
23.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel
from Skunk Valley Farms
19.59%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Diesel
Strain
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Cosmic Treehouse
20.46%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon OG
from Avitas
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$6.671 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from LEAP FARMS
20.3%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$4.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Game Changer
from LEAP FARMS
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$4.171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from Unknown Brand
15.31%
THC
___
CBD
$4.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Howard da Monk
from Unknown Brand
22.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Star Dawg Guava
from Mothership Farms
20.5%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Guava Dawg
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Unknown Brand
24.83%
THC
___
CBD
$4.761 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from TJ's
24.43%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SkunkTek's Send-off
from Meraki Gardens
27.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Meraki Gardens
28.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's THC Rich Tincture
from Dr. Jolly's
33mg
THC
279mg
CBD
$16.67each
In-store only
Adabinol Cannabis Syrup 4 FL OZ
from Dirty Arm Farm
424mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
In-store only
24K Gold Dry Sift Rosin
from Rolen Stones
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
SFV x Chemdawg Diamonds
from Oregon Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Golden Goose Sherbert 1g Cart
from Potion
57.9%
THC
9.2%
CBD
$38.331 g
In-store only
