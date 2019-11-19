Follow
Gage Cannabis - Adrian
888-424-3463
330 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 59
Show All 51
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$299
Deals
Daily Specials
🍁11-19-2019🦃 🐫Wednesday's Deals🐫 20% OFF CONCENTRATES!
📢WE MATCH COMPETITOR PRICES📢🤯(Exclusions may apply. Please provide a visual representation for verification) 🍪Gage & Cookies G Pen Gio Pod now available!!!🧡🍪 **Deals may not be stacked, Restrictions may apply **while supplies last New Patients receive 10% off all medicated items AND 25% off all non-medicated items!!! Veterans receive 10% off Any questions or comments please contact adrian@gageusa.com"
Daily Specials
🍁11-19-2019🦃 🐫Wednesday's Deals🐫 20% OFF CONCENTRATES!
📢WE MATCH COMPETITOR PRICES📢🤯(Exclusions may apply. Please provide a visual representation for verification) 🍪Gage & Cookies G Pen Gio Pod now available!!!🧡🍪 **Deals may not be stacked, Restrictions may apply **while supplies last New Patients receive 10% off all medicated items AND 25% off all non-medicated items!!! Veterans receive 10% off Any questions or comments please contact adrian@gageusa.com"
All Products
Gorilla Glue
from Gage
14.14%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Glue
from Gage
16.28%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pure OG
from Gage
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Josh D OG
from Gage
16.32%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Josh D OG
from Unknown Brand
16.32%
THC
___
CBD
$50.02⅛ oz
In-store only
Monster Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunshine
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90.02¼ oz
In-store only
SFV OG
from Gage
24.84%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Haze
from Gage
17.8%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
HMK
from Red Bud Roots
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
High Tech #2
from Grandiflora
24.17%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
The White
from Unknown Brand
18.3%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cannalicious RSO Dart - 1G (H17 L)
from Cannalicious Labs
65.7%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Monster Xtracts - Snowman Terp Sugar (B17 O)
from Monster Xtracts
92.5%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Desert Oasis Gin Cash 1g (B17 J)
from Monster Xtracts
97.4%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Monster Xtracts Lemon Pound Cake Badder (B17 N)
from Monster Xtracts
70.4%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Monster Terp Sugar GG#4 1G (B17 L) CON00024
from Monster Xtracts
70.6%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Element White Zkittles Live Resin (C17 A)
from Element
75.6%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Cannalicious Over The Moon Live Resin .5g (H17 A))
from Cannalicious Labs
68.2%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Cannalicious Mimosa Jelly Badder .5g (D17 G)
from Cannalicious Labs
67.6%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Church God's Gift 1G Cartridge (J3)
from Church Cannabis Co.
77.6%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Church Lemon Cookie 1G Cartridge (J3)
from Church Cannabis Co.
79.6%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Church Church OG 1G Cart (I3)
from Church Cannabis Co.
73.1%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Church OG
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Church Strawberry Cough 1G Cartridge (J3)
from Church Cannabis Co.
72.5%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Church Key Lime Cookie 1G Cartridge (J3)
from Church Cannabis Co.
70%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Church Purple Punch 1G Cartridge (I3)
from Church Cannabis Co.
71.5%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Church Sundae Driver 1G Cartridge (J3)
from Church Cannabis Co.
73.7%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Church Melonade 1G Cartridge (I3)
from Church Cannabis Co.
72.9%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Church Divorce Cake 1G Cartridge (I3)
from Church Cannabis Co.
74.7%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Church Pina Collision 1G Cartridge (J3)
from Church Cannabis Co.
79.7%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinal's Skywalker OG 1g Cart (M3)
from Mary's Medicinals
76.64%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinal's Pineapple Express 1g Cart (M3)
from Mary's Medicinals
84.22%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals GG #4 Distillate Vape Cartridge 1g (M3)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinal's Sugar Cookie 1G Cart (M3)
from Mary's Medicinals
73.15%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Sugar Cookie
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
3:1 CBD:THC Mary's Pax Pod (L2)
from Mary's Medicinals
17.07%
THC
45.62%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Mary's Distillate Vape Pax Pod Gelato .5G (L2)
from Mary's Medicinals
74.27%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Mary's Distillate Vape Pineapple OG .5g (L2)
from Mary's Medicinals
71.5%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals Blue Dream .5 Pax Distillate Pod (L2)
from Mary's Medicinals
78.51%
THC
0.67%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Claw Pina Colada Vfire Pod 1g (F17 M)
from Claw Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
12345 ... 9