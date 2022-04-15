I stopped down the street and there were like 30 people in line so I popped over to Gage. In and out, friendly af, helpful, even entertained my grandpa with his 1,000 questions (he’s never seen a dispo lol) thank you!
I had a beautiful experience. The bud tender answered all my questions about flavor profiles & brand choices. He was spot on with his suggestions. I left with three different 8th all of which were delicious, taste is the number one thing for me but the physical experiences ranged from heady to euphoric. Gage delivered. Treat yourself to next level cannabis, stop in at Gage!