Buddha’s Sister
from Central Ave
6.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Buddah's Sister
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
Doc Brownie
from RYTHM
15.8%
THC
10.6%
CBD
Doc Brownie
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Dakini Kush
from Central Ave
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dakini Kush
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
Remedy
from Central Ave
13.1%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$95¼ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
Ringo's Gift
from Bask
0.5%
THC
10.9%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
South Park Chem
from Central Ave
21%
THC
0%
CBD
South Park Chem
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Cookies & Cream
from Revolutionary Clinics
22.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Amnesia Kush
from Central Ave
13.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia Kush
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Nantucket Nuggs - Lemon Walker
from Sira Naturals
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Walker
Strain
$85¼ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Nantucket Nuggs - Sour Banana Sherbert
from Sira Naturals
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$85¼ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Hurkle
from Sira Naturals
9.4%
THC
7.1%
CBD
Hurkle
Strain
$85¼ ounce
$85¼ ounce
First Frost
from Central Ave
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Super Silver Haze
from Central Ave
12.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Cannatonic
from Central Ave
3.2%
THC
7.3%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$95¼ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
Gilz Nilz
from Central Ave
23.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gilz Nilz
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Cannalope Haze
from Central Ave
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannalope Haze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Lamb's Dew
from Central Ave
7.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lamb's Dew
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Punch
from Cultivate
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG x Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$85¼ ounce
$85¼ ounce
Clementine
from Central Ave
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Super Lemon Haze
from Central Ave
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
CBD Devine Shatter
from INSA
31.9%
THC
49.2%
CBD
CBD Devine
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
Black Fire Bubble Hash
from Sira Naturals
60.4%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Fitchburg's Finest Hash - Durban
from Revolutionary Clinics
63%
THC
___
CBD
$46½ gram
$46½ gram
Sour Diesel Distillate Applicator
from X-trates
87.9%
THC
___
CBD
$64½ gram
$64½ gram
Mr. Clean Distillate Applicator
from X-trates
88.9%
THC
___
CBD
$64½ gram
$64½ gram
Gelato Distillate Applicator
from X-trates
86.5%
THC
___
CBD
$64½ gram
$64½ gram
NF1 Shatter
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
86.6%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Super Girl Scout Shatter
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
79.2%
THC
___
CBD
$721 gram
$721 gram
HIFI Shatter
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
80%
THC
___
CBD
$721 gram
$721 gram
Cinderella 99 Sugar
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
67.6%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Peppermint Kush Live Resin
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 gram
$901 gram
Cherry Cookies Live Resin
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 gram
$901 gram
Ayahuasca Purple Live Resin
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 gram
$901 gram
Jelly Breath Shatter 0.5g
from Core Concentrates
79.9%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Wonder Skunk Live Sugar 1.0g
from RYTHM
78.6%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Red Dragon Sugar Wax 0.5g
from Strane
66.67%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Red Dragon Sugar Wax 1.0g
from Strane
66.67%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Tangie Live Sugar 1.0g
from RYTHM
81.3%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Blueberry Cookies Distillate Applicator
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
74.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Peyote Cookies Distillate Applicator
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
79.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
123