Gage Cannabis Co. is a premium adult-use cannabis retailer in Ayer, Massachusetts with a mission is to provide customers with a diverse selection of the best cannabis and cannabis-infused products available in Massachusetts. As a locally owned and operated company, Gage strives to do this in a manner that is respectful of the community, its staff, its customers, and the plant itself. The name Gage pays homage to a nickname for cannabis used in the jazz community of the early 1900’s. During this time, cannabis was commonly used in over-the-counter medicines and industrial applications as it had not yet been dubbed a “weed from the devil’s garden” by the decades of propaganda that would soon come. We aim to capture this point in time where cannabis use was widely accepted, because as Louis Armstrong put it, “Gage ain’t nothing but medicine.”