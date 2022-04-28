I LOVE this shop! Not only are their products high quality and reasonably priced--especially for med card holders, but the atmosphere is sooo inviting and beautiful! I love that it is woman owned, I often get "man-splained" at other dispos, and the feminine energy is very comforting. The budtenders are always extremely friendly and knowledgeable, I never feel intimidated or overwhelmed at Ganja Goddess. My favorites are definitely their edibles and prerolls, although everything is great!