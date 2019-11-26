Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Happy (early) Danksgiving! Add any Claybourne Co. flower to your cart, and use the discount code EXTRAGRAM to add a gram for just $1.
About
GoddessDelivers.com is devoted to safe, discreet, and affordable access to cannabis. Goddess has been delivering cannabis to California since 2011, and we are here to help you shop the best cannabis products in the comfort of your own home. We pride ourselves in offering personalized and caring support to every customer. We carry a wide variety of flowers from growers that follow the best practices, and sell premium edibles, concentrates, and tinctures that are potent and reliable. Not just a delivery service, we are an online community of people who use cannabis to enhance their entire life. Visit us at goddessdelivers.com, or send us a note at info@goddessdelivers.com!