Deals
Take 20% Off Korova Edibles Cannabis-Infused Mini Cookies!
Valid 11/19/2019 – 11/24/2019
Indulge your sweet tooth with Korova's Mini Cookies, all for 20% off. Act fast while supplies last!
All Products
3.5g - Cuvee Cookies (Indica-Hybrid) - Source Cannabis
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Cuvee Cookies
Strain
$55⅛ oz
3.5g - Blue Dream (Sativa-Hybrid) - Source Cannabis
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
26%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$50⅛ oz
3.5g - Chem Dawg 4 (Indica) - Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem Dawg 4
Strain
$35⅛ oz
3.5g - Claybourne Co - Granddaddy Quin 1:1 (CBD-Rich)
from Claybourne Co.
6.05%
THC
7.48%
CBD
Grandaddy Quin
Strain
$52⅛ oz
3.5g - Claybourne Co - Blueberry Cookies (Hybrid)
from Claybourne Co.
26.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$52⅛ oz
3.5g - Premium Wedding Cake (Hybrid) - Humboldt Farms Flower
from Humboldt Farms
21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
14g Buddy Bags - Gelato 45 (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato 45
Strain
$87½ oz
3.5g - Lava Cake (Indica) - LitHouse
from LitHouse
27%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$51⅛ oz
3.5g - Dark Dosi (Indica-Hybrid) - LitHouse
from LitHouse
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Dosi
Strain
$51⅛ oz
3.5g - Black Lime Reserve (Indica-Hybrid) - Swami Select Flower
from Swami Select
17%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Black Lime Special Reserve
Strain
$35⅛ oz
3.5g - Swami Sherbet (Hybrid) - Swami Select Flower
from Swami Select
19%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Swami Sherbet
Strain
$35⅛ oz
3.5g - White Fire (Sativa-Hybrid) - Source Cannabis
from Source Cannabis
31%
THC
0.11%
CBD
White Fire
Strain
$50⅛ oz
3.5g - Mimosa (Hybrid) - Island Cannabis Co. Flower
from Island
21.78%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$55⅛ oz
3.5g - Ringo's Gift (CBD) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud9
0.5%
THC
17%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Mango Trees (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud9
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Tree
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Claybourne Co - Blue Dream (Sativa Hybrid)
from Claybourne Co.
21.14%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$52⅛ oz
3.5g - Purple Punch (Indica) - Cloud9 Cannabis Flower
from Cloud9
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Combat Cookies (Hybrid) - SCVA Flower
from Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance (SCVA)
20.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Combat Cookies
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Gelato (Indica-Hybrid) - HOTBOX Farms Flower
from HOTBOX Farms
23.16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
28g - PR OG (Indica) - Pacific Stone Flower
from Pacific Stone
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Private Reserve OG
Strain
$1121 oz
28g - Glue (Hybrid) - Pacific Stone Flower
from Pacific Stone
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$1121 oz
3.5g - Classic OG Kush (Indica) - Humboldt Farms Flower
from Humboldt Farms
23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$30⅛ oz
3.5g - Quest (Sativa) - Source Cannabis
from Source Cannabis
31%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Quest
Strain
$50⅛ oz
3.5g - Crunch Berry (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud9
22%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Crunch Berry Kush
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Wedding Cake (Hybrid) - Can Of Bliss Flower
from Can Of Bliss
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Dragon Cookies (Hybrid) - Cloud9 Cannabis
from Cloud 9 Farms
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Dragon Cookies
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Premium Super Lemon Kush (Sativa) - Humboldt Farms Flower
from Humboldt Farms
25%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Super Lemon Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
1oz - Claybourne Co Premium - Blueberry Cookies (Hybrid)
from Claybourne Co.
26.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$3671 oz
3.5g - 5-Alive (Hybrid) - LitHouse
from LitHouse
27%
THC
0.05%
CBD
5-Alive
Strain
$51⅛ oz
3.5g - Strawberry BananaZ (Indica-Hybrid) - Santa Cruz Canna Farms
from Santa Cruz Canna Farms
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$38⅛ oz
3.5g - Claybourne Co - Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Hybrid)
from Claybourne Co.
19.96%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$52⅛ oz
Distillate Vape Cartridge - 1:1 CBN:CBD
from Mary's Medicinals
160mg
THC
160mg
CBD
$62½ g
Nasha Temple Balls - Nor Cal D (Sativa-Hybrid) • Red - 1g
from NASHA
605mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Nor Cal Diesel
Strain
$371 g
Nasha Temple Balls - Dark Dosi (Indica-Hybrid) • Red
from NASHA
___
THC
___
CBD
$341 g
Fire King Hash - Space Cake (Hybrid) - 1g
from Fire King
600mg
THC
2mg
CBD
Space Cake
Strain
$381 g
Raw Garden - Sauce - Emerald Bay Purps (Indica-Hybrid) -1g
from Raw Garden
677.6mg
THC
2mg
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$401 g
F/ELD - Live Resin - Super Sour Diesel (Sativa) - 1g
from Field Extracts
727.5mg
THC
1.3mg
CBD
Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$561 g
Nasha Temple Balls - Strawnana x SFV (Hybrid) • Blue
from NASHA
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
OrganakOil - Concentrated Cannabis Oil - Revita Strong Oil (RSO) - 1.1g
from OrganakOil
66.8%
THC
0.38%
CBD
$351 g
Raw Garden - Sauce - Slymer (Sativa) -1g
from Raw Garden
660.6mg
THC
2mg
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$401 g
12345