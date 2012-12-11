Cortez44455
4.7
10 reviews
I love this delivery company! Free next day delivery! So awesome! I recommend it to everyone!
Thank you so much! We appreciate you and your review.
I love this place. They have everything I was looking for. I'm not much of a flower smoker due to my asthma. Goddess has a variety of patches and edibles. I ordered on a Tuesday and received my package this morning. thank you
Thanks so much for your review! We're so glad we have things that you enjoy and can find relief from!
Tried to order thru my phone but, glitch with my phone wouldn’t go past checkout so I called and she finished the process and she was so sweet and kind and my order of the Papa & Barkley Tincture was at gate in the morning as I was taking my 17 yr old to school..thank you
Glad it worked out, we're always here to help! Thanks for your support and review as well.
This is a delivery service so there is no location, but I love them! Been a customer for over 5 years as a MM Caregiver and they work hard to provide the best recommendations and customer service. The slightest problem is handled with one phone call, and they always go the extra mile to compensate for the problem.
We're so happy you've enjoyed our service. Thank you for being with us for so long!
I had some questions about how the delivery process worked, and they were very promptly answered. My order was packaged very securely and delivered quickly. One suggestion I have would be to utilize some kind of notification system so folks would get a text message close to the time of delivery. Overall, a very pleasant experience and really nice people to deal with.
Thanks so much for your support and review! We appreciate the feedback as well!
Great service!
Thank you! We appreciate it!
This place is amazing. They have great prices and are always so incredibly helpful with my questions. I particularly love the vast selection they have and the discounts I get ever so often. They deliver right to my door and it's always an easy experience. I have been a customer now for years and they never fail to please me. Don't miss their blue dream or their shake specials.
Thanks so much for being with us for so long! We appreciate your business. Enjoy!
Great delivery service I received my order within 2 days of purchase because I placed an order after the hours of service so it took a bit! They hooked it up though and added a wholenothergram of ice rosin to my order. It’s quite good and I got free shipping because of how much I purchased.
Goddess Delivers is my go-to when I need to restock. The folks who run this, as well as their employees, are extremely professional and do their best to keep their customers pleased. I would not hesitate to recommend this service.
Thanks so much for your review! We appreciate your business and kind words. Have a lovely day!