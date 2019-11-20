We are a best recreational cannabis dispensary in Seattle, and are proud to serve customers from Belltown, Pioneer Square, SODO, West Seattle, First Hill, and Downtown Seattle. Our beautiful and unique store welcomes everyone 21+, and stocks a wide range of strains, concentrates, and edibles. We are proud to carry great cannabis products from Fireline, LeafWerx, AuricAG, and Dose, and amazing craft products from Craft Elixirs, Double Dutch, Falcanna, and Lazy Bee. We take credit and debit cards, and our knowledgeable budtenders are there to help you find exactly what you need. Ganja Goddess stocks some of Washington's best cannabis products at the lowest prices, so you'll find something to enjoy - no matter what your budget. Our budtenders strive to help you have the best experience, whether your are trying cannabis for the first time or a connoisseur. Ganja Goddess is located in the SoDo next to Downtown and near the stadiums at 3207 1st Ave S. We are open Monday - Saturday 8AM - 11PM, and Sunday: 10AM - 9PM. Ganja Goddess: Taking Cannabis to a New High!