William253
Selection is great and very knowledgeable staff.
Thank you!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
Selection is great and very knowledgeable staff.
Thank you!
Kind staff, fast service. Great showcase and navigation of products with quantities and prices listed. Pre-ordering will save you 10% and cards are accepted for a 2.50$ fee.
Thank you for sharing!
Everyone is always so nice and helpful and welcoming! They know what to recommend when I give them things like price point, strain, etc.. AND they take cards - love Ganja Goddess!
Thank you! We love you too! :-)
Great!
Thank you!
a nice location. good bud.
Thank you! Glad you liked it. :-)
I make a point to stop by when ever I'm in the neighborhood. Great selection and a very informative staff. Always have an answer to my questions about their products.
Thank you! Your feedback is much appreciated. :-)
Fast and easy.
Thank you, we're glad you had a great visit! Thanks for the feedback.
Good pricing,ok selection, generally good budtender suggestions, I have successfully returned poor weed here before.
Thank you for your feedback!
The most attentive staff!
Thank you! We appreciate your feedback!
Luv luv luv this shop Awesome vibes Awesome deals Amazing knowledgeable people Did i mention, I love this shop
Thank you, we love you too! :-)