Follow
Ganja Gourmet
(303) 282-9333
275 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 50
Show All 54
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$1125
Deals
$18 Live Resin grams!
Valid 11/24/2019 – 12/1/2019
Stop on by and check out this killer deal! New strains on deck!
$18 Live Resin grams!
Valid 11/24/2019 – 12/1/2019
Stop on by and check out this killer deal! New strains on deck!
Staff picks
Rosetta Berry Kush Wax
from Denver Dab Co.
59.86%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Fruit Notes - Strawberry & Rhubarb
from Coda Signature
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Unknown Strain
Strain
$17each
In-store only
All Products
Tres Star (REC)
from Wheeler Farms
20.66%
THC
0%
CBD
tre star
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Atomic (REC)
from Wheeler Farms
16.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Atomic
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citral Flo (REC)
from Wheeler Farms
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Flo
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Temple Kush (REC)
from Wheeler Farms
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Temple Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Genius 13 (REC)
from Wheeler Farms
19.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Genius 13
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Heavy Duty Grizzly (REC)
from Wheeler Farms
21.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Heavy Duty Grizzly
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chemodo Dragon (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
21.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemodo Dragon
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
17.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
9 Pound Hammer (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
16.94%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem #4 x GB - Sale (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
20.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem #4
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem 4 x GB (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
13.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 4
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
15.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Violator Kush - Shake (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
18.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Violator Kush
Strain
$10⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie - Shake (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
13.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$10⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream - Shake (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
13.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$10⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Violator Kush (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
18.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Violator Kush
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13 (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
12.81%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Dick (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
20.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Dick
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender - Shake (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
14.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$10⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cinderella's Atomic Flo
from Denver Dab Co.
59.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
mixed
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Sour Amnesia (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
13.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Amnesia
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pure Love (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
4.97%
THC
8.41%
CBD
Pure Love
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bootlegger (REC)
from Wheeler Farms
17.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Overflo (Rec)
from Wheeler Farms
23.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Overflo
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Gelato (Rec)
from Wheeler Farms
22.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Gelato
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Morning Dew (REC)
from Wheeler Farms
20.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Morning Dew
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pura Vida (REC)
from Unknown
22.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Pura Vida
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Moonrocks (MED)
from Colorado's Best Dabs
51.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Atomic Poison
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Caviar - Pineapple Express (MED)
from The Green Source
53.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Caviar - Dr. Who (MED)
from The Green Source
40.68%
THC
3.07%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Moonrocks (REC)
from Colorado's Best Dabs
54.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Cookies
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Live Resin (MED)
from BOSM Labs
70.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Multiple Strains
Strain
$221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sesh 1000mg Distillate Syringe (REC)
from Craft Concentrates
91.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Multiple Strains
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Sesh 1000mg Distillate Syringe (MED)
from Craft Concentrates
90.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Multiple Strains
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Aloha Limone Live Sauce
from High Tech Concentrates
65.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Aloha Limone
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Chemodo Dragon Live Sauce
from High Tech Concentrates
66.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemodo Dragon
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Iron Triangle OG Live Sauce
from High Tech Concentrates
76.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Iron Triangle
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Space Monkey Live Sauce
from High Tech Concentrates
82.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Monkey
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
1234567