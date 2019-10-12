Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Ganja Hut, Inc. was founded out of the need for Skiatook patients to have the quality medicinal cannabis and products they require and deserve.
The Co-Founders bring valued expertise to the local Medical Cannabis Industry that is unmatched in the Skiatook, and surrounding areas: 40+ combined years of experience in the medical and psychiatric professions, where the true needs for medicinal-grade, quality cannabis have been realized.