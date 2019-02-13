AkJack on June 16, 2019

This is my 411 on the ganjika house. So when I got ther big line up outside. Normal, one legal spot for all of brampton, so expected that. And it's not always like that.i have walked right in and did not wait at all to be served. So, wait time is random. Quality of buds. Dry most of ther stuff. Canna farms critical super silver haze 60 $ 3.5 and it was dryer then fallen leaves from last fall... so was grapefruit haze and lots of others I got. Jane guy from 7 acres is not dry anything from 7 acres is dry. Canaca is not dry anymore. So 7 acres and canaca and flower Corp. Is a good buy. If you wish to avoid the dry bud. But then you paying 50$ for 3.5.witch is too much vs the black market. So pros and cons Pros It's open everyday and you can re up at any time from 10am to 10 PM. It's legal. Cons . Too much dollar for too little weed. Dry! Most of ther products. They don't have that good of strian collection. Ex no purple haze. No amnesia haze . No Jack hurer .no moby dick no blue widow. Ak 47 no top strians . What the do have is dela haze blue Jack at 85 $ for 3. 5 . And yes the do give you a gold bar with the 3.5 for 85$ blue Jack. So ganjika house my words of advice. Remember that weed was sold way before you are the stupid government remembers to sell it. And it will always be continued to be sold after you. Ps to the owner of the ganjika house. You said on opening day ther was a dealer that harassing your client by saying that the store was selling to expensive and you said that made your client feel unsafe and that they needed to be safe. This to the Toronto sun. Well newse flash buddy . That dos not implicate safety's he was just helping out fellow canadians by telling them that weed has always been cheap. And that thougs like the government sell it expensive and throw ppl in to jail for selling it cheap. And selling it before the government and private individuals remembers the amount of dollars can be made. So now ther nothing wrong with weed . Before it was the devil. After being legal it's a medical gift from God ($$$$$$) to the government.