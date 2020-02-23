Hopikins
friendly and helpful staff with a clean and organized store
GOOD NEWS! THE GARDEN REMEDIES NEWTON DISPENSARY IS NOW OPEN FOR ADULT USE CANNABIS SALES . APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED AND CAN BE BOOKED ONLINE NOW at www.gardenremedies.com. ARRIVE VIA PUBLIC TRANSIT, BIKE, RIDE SHARE OR PARK ON WASHINGTON STREET. PARKING ON SIDE STREETS IS PROHIBITED. Garden Remedies offers dispensaries in three Massachusetts locations: Newton (medical and adult use), Melrose (medical) and Marlborough (adult use ). Our mission is to help as many people as we can by providing access to safe, legal and natural cannabis products that help people live their best lives. We are Massachusetts' only cannabis company founded and led by a woman physician, our Founder, President and CEO, Karen Munkacy, M.D. We grow cannabis flower indoors to organic standards in super-soil, then formulate, process, test and package our products in our state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. In 2019, Garden Remedies began adult use sales in Newton and will do so shortly in Marlborough, to help more people live their best life through safe, responsible and healthy cannabis consumption. Check our website at https://gardenremedies.com/, subscribe to our medical newsletter: https://gardenremedies.activehosted.com/f/15 and our adult use newsletter: https://gardenremedies.activehosted.com/f/34.
I visited the adult use place in Newton. After getting some Garden Remedies flower from another dispensary that was extremely dry and moldy, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to try their products again. This place still has some work to do. You have to go to one area and sign a waiver before you can enter the dispensary. There is no sign, no information on the website or anything notifying you of this. The security guard is the person who informs you and the is a bit of a language barrier there. After you sign the waiver you get to go back outside and walk over to the entrance. Again you’re ID’d. Once you enter the building you’re ID’d again and then you go through another door that leads you to the budtenders. Again you’re ID’d first thing by the bud tender. So a total of 4 times I had to show my ID and sign a waiver. The menu will have everything listed and thc and cbd content. I opted for the Sour Kosher flower because the menu said 29% thca. To my surprise when I got home, the label reads 23.8% tcha and 0.2% thc. So basically they lied to my face about what they’re selling. The flower looks nice but when I scaled it out, it only weighed 3.24. So I got lied to and shorted. Wow! First week adult use is like this...???