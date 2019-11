dieseld3 on June 8, 2019

I chose GSD after reading some really unpleasant experiences as far as how patients were treated. Every ATC has a few horrid reviews that you can tell aren’t valid and just angry rants, GSD seemed to have the least of those. It’s also conveniently located near a bunch of highways. I usually get their “shake” because it’s about $20 cheaper per 1/8th than flower and it’s actually just uglier smaller buds pre-ground with the kief mixed back in. You can visibly see that when it’s still stuck in a puck when they flip it upside down like Dairy Queen. Though the “shake” is ground quite fine so it has been problematic in rolling papers but great for your pipes or dry herb vapes. They currently only offer smokable only but I hear the extracts lab is expected to open before the end of the year! This place is very clean and has a nice medically professional ambiance with a semi luxurious lobby area with couches and chairs, educational binders, & menus which are updated throughout the day. Everyone there is super friendly and helpful, you definitely feel welcomed right away. The only con I would have to say about this place is that it must be so good compared to the others because I’m always meeting people from other ATCs there and people purchase meds faster than they can grow them so the menu can be finicky. Luckily they have a super user friendly website with the menu updated throughout the day, everyday! Oh and wicked prices on glass pieces!!! Definitely my main spot