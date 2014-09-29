Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Nice place, nice people, nice product! If they had edibles they be perfect!
sharon778
on November 21, 2019
The staff is very friendly!! Everyone is well educated and able to answer all my questions!! You never have to wait long, if at all!! Overall great place!!!
Kaylaemilah
on November 8, 2019
Best dispensary hands down! The girl at the front desk is amazing. The bud tenders are very educated!!
Dispensary said:
Thanks for your positive review! :-)
CasualChaos
on October 19, 2015
A step in the right direction for NJ. I have liked a lot of what I tried so far. Not sure the GC is what others know GC as though there though. They list it as an Indica and most everyone else lists it as a sativa. It still tastes delicious though. The counsellors were all very helpful and knowledgable.
ppgoal
on July 25, 2015
I can't imagine my recovery without this place. Friendly staff.
Harlemking
on July 21, 2015
ricanfemale30
on June 18, 2015
love this place..good variety for east coast allowed 1oz a month. consistent every time
lawrencehenry
on April 19, 2015
I like it very helpful and answer
all the questions I ask about the different types very helpful and meet a lot of other people who can relate what your going through.
William.Maloney22
on April 18, 2015
Excellent service, near my home. Knowledgeable staff, and quality medicine, from epilepsy, to sleep.
Rsmalvin
on March 7, 2015
Not Bad, then again I have no choice to use them. Looking forward to the grand opening of breakwater in cranbury.