GARDEN VARIETY Garden Variety is a friendly place to discover cannabis. We strive to elevate the industry and the retail experience with customer service that is anything but ordinary, while offering outstanding new products at an affordable price. IN GOOD COMPANY Our partners share our values, goals and commitment to Manitoba. Garden Variety is a partnership of the Fisher River Cree Nation, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, Avana Canada Inc., MediPharm Labs, and Native Roots Dispensary. Garden Variety brings more than four years of cannabis retail experience to Manitoba from partner operations in Colorado. OUR MISSION It’s simple. To deliver best in class products and customer service in the cannabis industry. So no matter which location you walk into, you’ll find a welcoming space and a friendly, knowledgeable staff ready to help. Whether you’re looking for flower, oils, pre-rolls, or just curious, you’ll always enjoy an experience that’s anything but ordinary. Did we mention we also deliver?