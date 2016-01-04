Langstonlove1
I am a member here tell the lady gets back from vacation. The people here are rude and disrespectful if you dont get Dacoda your screwed. If im a EPC member and they treat me horable this place is garbage. Wouldn't recomend this location for anyone its 5 blocks from me when i can avoid this location i do. I drive completely across town. The manager spencer is just as rude the big fat girl is rude justin is a pussy that will start talking about you as soon as you leave the store then lie about it. This location is the worst just go to a diffrent native store if you can. Native roots weed is garbage but they have the best wax in town unfortunately.