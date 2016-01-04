Justsmudge on December 27, 2016

Love native roots as a company. Love their flower and LOVE their deals. However I was treated very poorly at this particular location. Almost like I was a burden being there even though I knew exactly what I wanted and I was the only customer in the building. In my opinion this is supposed to be the nicest and most welcoming profession out there. We are medical patients for God sake! We deserve the same welcoming smile that we enter the bud room with. Bud tenders should not be reluctant to help patients with information about the medicine we need. It's pretty important to know what you're getting when it comes to meds so being rushed out the door makes me feel uncomfortable. :( will not be returning to this location