Deals
$10 Gram Strain of the Day
Valid 11/13/2019 – 11/30/2019
The $10 per gram strain of the day is LA Haze. Come check it out while supplies last!!
All Products
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
6%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dark Chocolate
from Unknown Brand
12.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Dark Chocolate
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from Unknown Brand
20.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Night Nurse
from Unknown Brand
12%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Velvet Bud
from Unknown Brand
17.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Velvet Bud
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Skunk
from Unknown Brand
17.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Suckles
from Unknown Brand
20.99%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pre 98
from Unknown Brand
18.94%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LA Confidential
from Unknown Brand
15.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
1%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mary-Jane Goodall
from Unknown Brand
18.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cannagar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$502 g
In-store only
40mg Freeze Dried Ice Cream Sandwich
from JKJ Processing Inc.
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
100mg Gummie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
50mg Freeze Dried Apples
from JKJ Processing Inc.
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
THC Chocolates
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$18each
In-store only
100mg Gummies
from Amedicanna
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
300mg Gummies
from Amedicanna
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookie
from Unknown Brand
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Relaxing THC Capsules
from Budo
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$30each
In-store only
THC Capsules
from Budo
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
60 Mg Brownies
from Unknown Brand
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
GSC Pre-roll
from Green Canopy LLC.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$10each
In-store only
A.T.F
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Afghani
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
OG Kush
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Zkittlez
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Do-si-dos
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
G-13
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
G13
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Green Crack
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Okie Fog
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Topical ointment
from Green options Medical
250mg
THC
251mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$64each
In-store only
100mg THC infused Bath Salt
from Kalon
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Water Bong
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Medium Stash Container
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
12