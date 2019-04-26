We're a local owned and operated patient driven group that have come together to provide an excellent expierence and selection for the Oklahoma medicial marijuana community. It's our mission to provide the highest quality alternative treatment through a variety of cannabis and hemp based products. We carry THC as well as CBD products to cover the patient seeking none psychoactive treatment to those seeking a stronger treatment through the use of high THC products. We look forward to serving you...Cheers! ***Veterans 10% off*** ***Teachers & Students with current ID 10% off*** **5% Stackable with select discounted and on sale products**