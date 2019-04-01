Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
ORDER ONLINE @ getgreenery.com
Menu updated daily @ getgreenery.com
Welcome to Greenery - Marijuana Delivered Instantly
Get free weed delivery Portland! Greenery is a marijuana delivery service offering high quality strains and products to your home. Order online, track your driver, and let the weed come to you instantly.
Free delivery with $30 minimum. All prices include tax.
Use code 'FIRST15' for 15% off your first order.
Use code 'GREENERY10' for 10% off your order everytime.
OMMP Patients receive 20% off.
Call or text us anytime: (971) 808-4977
We started with the idea that weed makes life better. Some of us use it medically. Some of us use it recreationally. Whatever your reason may be, we want to deliver it to you quickly so that you can get back to life. We understand that your time is extremely valuable, so leave the hassle to us.
We guarantee our quality as all our items are selected from the highest quality farms. All our marijuana products are lab tested and free of all harmful chemicals. Our drivers are professional and discreet and your order will arrive in an unmarked car. You can call, text, and most importantly track your driver from our platform. We are a marijuana delivery service that takes pride in reliably delivering clean and safe products to all of our customers. Rest assured that your privacy and satisfaction is our top concern.
Proudly serving:
Downtown Portland
Pearl District
Nob Hill
Lloyd
Northwest District
Sellwood
Eastmoreland
University Park
Pleasant Valley
Richmond
Overlook
Lents
Kerns
Arbor Lodge
Woodland Park
Buckman
Piedmont
Parkrose
Laurelhurst
Kenton
Argay
Hosford
Abernathy
St. Johns
Powellhurst Gilbert
Sunnyside
Cathedral Park
Wilkes
Moreland
Portsmouth
Parkrose Heights
Brooklyn
Bridgeton
Centennial
Creston-Kenilworth
East Columbia
Russell
Mt. Tabor
Hayden Island
Glenfair
North Tabor
Mill Park
South Tabor
Hazelwood
Woodstock
Reed
Mount Scott-Arleta
Foster-Powell
Montavilla
Brentwood / Darlington
Forest Park
South Portland
Irvington
Homestead
Alameda
Southwest Hills / Portland Heights
Eliot
Bridlemile
Boise
Healy Heights
Humboldt
Hillside / Kings Heights
Hillsdale
Beaumont-Wilshire
Arlington Heights
Collins View
Hollywood
Northwest Heights
Hayhurst
Sabin
Sylvan Highlands
Multnomah
Concordia
Goose Hollow
South Burlingame
King
Linnton
Maplewood
Grant Park
Ashcreek
Markham
Vernon
Marshall Park
Rose City Park
West Portland Park
Woodlawn
Arnold Creek
Roseway
Far Southwest
Sullivan’s Gulch
Madison South
Cully
Sumner
Sunderland
in:
N Portland
NE Portland
NW Portland
SE Portland
SW Portland