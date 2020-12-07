Giggles aims to redefine the entire cannabis experience—from education and awareness, to putting a smile on your face, we’ve got just the right team to quickly become your favorite cannabis retailer. We’re often smiling! Reputable and dignified, all Giggles budtenders undergo training and certification to ensure just the right combination of product knowledge with general cannabis awareness and of course, their own experiences, to help ensure you’re leaving Giggles with a smile of your very own.