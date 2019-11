BugfaceHeady on August 10, 2017

This is a place dispensary that is different than most that I have encountered. They know their stuff and do not try to convince you to buy something just because it's more expensive. They will steer you to what is best for you. It's like the Cheers of dispensaries where you feel welcome as soon as you walk through the door. They have a huge selection of local handblown glass and tons of smoking accessories. Go check it out and tell em BugFaceHeady sent ya. :-)